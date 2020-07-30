1/1
Shelley Guttormsen
Shelley Guttormsen Shelley Guttormsen, 70, passed July 16, 2020, with her husband, Jerry Guttormsen, by her side in Gig Harbor, Washington, after a battle with cancer. Mrs. Guttormsen is survived by her sister and her spouse, Cathy and Tad Scott; brother and his spouse, Patrick and Debbie Doyle; 1 son and his spouse, Michael and Melissa Guttormsen; and 4 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Terry Frederick. For service details, please visit the online obituary at www.havenrest.com.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
