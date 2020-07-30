Shelley Guttormsen Shelley Guttormsen, 70, passed July 16, 2020, with her husband, Jerry Guttormsen, by her side in Gig Harbor, Washington, after a battle with cancer. Mrs. Guttormsen is survived by her sister and her spouse, Cathy and Tad Scott; brother and his spouse, Patrick and Debbie Doyle; 1 son and his spouse, Michael and Melissa Guttormsen; and 4 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Terry Frederick. For service details, please visit the online obituary at www.havenrest.com
.