Sherman Porter Whitworth Born April 4, 1936, passed away, surrounded by loving family on August 27, 2020. Sherman, born in Basalt, Idaho to Glenn and Irene Whitworth was the second of three children. Raised on a farm in Idaho Sherman raised sheep, helped farm and loved horses. After graduating from Firth High School and a brief time at Ricks College, Sherman enlisted in the Air Force. While there his talent for fixing things led him to be trained as an aircraft mechanic. It was while stationed at McChord Airforce Base he met his wife of 61 years, Dee Ann Ricks. They married on June 10, 1959 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Sherman worked for and retired from United Air Lines after 38 years as an aircraft mechanic. Sherman, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, served in many callings, his favorites were working with the scouts and as a Membership Clerk. The epitome of service, Sherman lived by this thought: "We grow closer to the Savior as we, out of pure love, serve others for Him." Henry B. Eyring. Sherman is survived by his wife Dee; daughters, Bonnie (Ed) Meier; Carol Whitworth; son Terry (Danielle); 9 grandchildren; 9 almost 10 great grandchildren; and brother George (Merlene). He is preceded in death by both his parents; sister Dana (Gary) Jensen; and son Glenn. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 512 Valley Avenue East, Sumner, Washington. Viewing at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Mt. View Cemetery, Lakewood, WA.