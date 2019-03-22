|
|
Shirley Ann Francis Shirley Ann Francis, 79, of Federal Way, made her safe passage into the Heavenly realms on Sunday, March 9, 2019. Shirley was born October 9, 1939, in Salt Lake City, Utah to William and Clara Francis. She is survived by 2 siblings, Bill Francis and Bonnie Rogan; 3 children, James Morris, Sharlene Meadows, and Shelly Brack; 7 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews & great-nieces and nephews. Please join us as we celebrate her life on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Kloshee Illahee community center at 2500 S. 370th St, Federal Way, WA 98003, from 2-4 p.m.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 22, 2019