Shirley Comfort
1932 - 2020
Shirley Comfort
February 24, 1932 - October 28, 2020
Sumner, Washington - Shirley Ann Feeder Comfort was born on February 24, 1932 in Spokane, WA to Lloyd and Mildred Feeder. She passed away on October 28, 2020, at the age of 88.
Our beloved mother and grandmother is survived by five children, Christopher Comfort (Ivy Ozer), Erin Dobrinski (Tom), Sean Comfort (Shelley), Kathleen Treichel (Del), and Maureen Metzger (Michael); and eight grandchildren, Ashley Lopez (Steven), Lauren Henry, AngelaBeth Comfort, Jonathon Comfort, Shannon Gonick, Kai Simpson, Tashi Simpson, and Katie Metzger. She was preceded in death by infant Shannon and former husband Patrick Comfort.
Shirley grew up in Spokane and attended St. Aloysius Elementary, North Central High School, and Gonzaga University, where she would later serve on the Board of Regents. After moving to Tacoma, she volunteered for the Holiday Cotillion, served as President of the Catholic Women's Club, and helped establish the college advising program at Bellarmine Prep.
An avid gardener who appreciated the outdoors, Shirley loved Hawaiian beaches, the family beach house in Gig Harbor, and her son's house in Vermont. She maintained a vigorous walking habit through her mid-70's; later in life, she enjoyed reading and playing games on her iPad.
Medical tests after a recent fall revealed that Shirley had metastatic lung cancer. The weekend before her passing, her children and grandchildren gathered with her virtually and in person to say goodbye. We shared many memories and abundant love; Shirley passed at peace with the world.
Shirley cultivated a positive attitude and expressed her gratitude for even the smallest of kindnesses. On her behalf, we would like to thank the staff of Franklin Place Assisted Living, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and its Parkland Emergency Department, and MultiCare Hospice.
Shirley will be buried at Calvary Cemetery in Tacoma. A virtual celebration of her life is planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bellarmine Prep or to Calvary Hospital (fund.calvaryhospital.org).


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 8, 2020.
