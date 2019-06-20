Resources More Obituaries for Shirley Hansen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Shirley Hansen

Obituary Condolences Flowers Shirley Hansen Dr. Shirley Hansen, late of Gig Harbor, passed away on June 11th at Alden Estates in Huntley, Illinois. She was 91 years old and widow of James C. Hansen, of Fife, Washington, an engineer and business executive. Born Shirley Jean Bushaw on April 18th, 1928 in Anacortes, she completed undergraduate studies at Washington State University, a Masters Degree at Central Michigan University and received her PhD in Education from Michigan State University. In the course of a long and varied career, Dr. Hansen taught school, became a school Principal, moved into administration and became a Senior Representative of the American Association of School Administrators in Washington, D.C. before passing to the newly formed Department of Energy as head of the Schools/Hospitals Division. She later left Government service to open a consultancy advising educational and health care facilities on energy matters and, in the process, developed a highly successful mechanism for financing energy efficiency projects called "Performance Contracting". This led her company, Kiona International, to operate in many countries abroad. Joined by her husband, who left a senior position at a major multinational to become her business partner, her professional travel took her to 38 countries and perhaps as many as thirty times around the globe. Dr. Hansen was the author of ten books. Her most recent, "Water Poverty," was published in 2016 and was about the coming international water shortage. She believed some of the energy efficiency techniques she developed could help ease the shortage. She continued to publish her influential "Water Notes" bulletin until recently. At her death she was working on her eleventh book, "Get the Hell Out," about ageism in the US. After retiring to Gig Harbor she became deeply involved in two organizations aimed at improving professional opportunities for women: AWOB, the Alliance of Women-Owned Businesses, and a chapter of Altrusa International. In both she formed numerous warm friendships. Shirley Hansen is survived by four children: James D. Hansen, a journalist in Italy, Stephen C. Hansen, a sculptor living in New Mexico, Christian M. Hansen, a horticulturist in Illinois and her daughter, Margaret Jean Bon, of Arlington, Virginia. They feel her loss deeply, as do Stephen and Margaret's partners, Julie Hansen and Carl Bon. Her grandchildren include Zachary and Walker Hansen, of El Paso, Texas and Portland, Oregon, Katherine Simpson and Jennifer Hansen, of Hampton, Virginia and Lexington, Kentucky, as well as James Christian Hansen, Anthony Clarke Hansen and Vincenza Platone, all living in Italy. Her great-grandchildren are Anita Hansen and newly-born Theo Hansen, both of Turin, Italy. Shirley Hansen was a remarkable woman. She will be greatly missed, but what she built in her long career and with her rich family life will remain as a monument to her many accomplishments.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries