Shirley Holmes Shirley Loree (Babbitt) Holmes, passed April 4, 2019, at Swedish Medical Center, Seattle, WA. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Terry Holmes. Survived by her children Douglas Wayne, Terry (Sonny) Jr. and Shari (Steve) Bodhaine, and Meme to grandchildren, Rebekah, Allison (Blake), Sean & Sierra, and great-grandchildren, Josh & Harper. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, LDS Church, 1102 S. Pearl St., Tacoma, WA 98465. Visitation at 2:00 p.m., Reception to follow. She will be laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery with her beloved. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Blind Veterans Association (BVA).
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 13, 2019