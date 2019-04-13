Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Holmes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Holmes Obituary
Shirley Holmes Shirley Loree (Babbitt) Holmes, passed April 4, 2019, at Swedish Medical Center, Seattle, WA. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Terry Holmes. Survived by her children Douglas Wayne, Terry (Sonny) Jr. and Shari (Steve) Bodhaine, and Meme to grandchildren, Rebekah, Allison (Blake), Sean & Sierra, and great-grandchildren, Josh & Harper. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, LDS Church, 1102 S. Pearl St., Tacoma, WA 98465. Visitation at 2:00 p.m., Reception to follow. She will be laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery with her beloved. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Blind Veterans Association (BVA).
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.