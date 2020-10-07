Shirley J. Dogolo
March 27, 1927 - September 20, 2020
Lakewood, Washington - Shirley was born in Tacoma, WA to Jeanette and Alvin Labauer and raised in Mineral, WA along side her sister Alleen. Later in her childhood they moved back to Tacoma where she graduated from Lincoln High school in 1945.
After High school, Shirley was a civil service worker where she worked for Post Engineers on Ft. Lewis Army base. In her early adult years Shirley loved to go dancing at the Poodle Dog. It is there where she met the love of her life and husband Salvatore Dogolo; they then married in 1947. Shirley and Sal had two daughters Laurie Dogolo-Fenwick & Sally Dogolo. Shirley and family were longtime members of First Presbyterian Church in Downtown Tacoma.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, sister Alleen, and husband Sal.
Shirley is survived by her daughters Sally Dogolo and Laurie Fenwick, Son in law Jerry Fenwick, grandchildren Brittany & Ryan, and two great grandchildren Ryan and Eliana.
The family would like to say thank you to Maple 2 Adult Family home for the love and care they provided for our mom in her last years.
Remembrances may be shared at www.mountainviewtacoma.com