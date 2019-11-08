|
Shirley Turner Shirley Jean Turner, 65, a loving mother, sister, colleague, and friend passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019. Shirley was a military veteran who served in the US Army for 24 years. She was born to the late Shellie Shaw and Lebertha Shaw on September 3, 1954. Shirley attended Fontbonne College in St. Louis, Missouri for her Bachelor of Arts degree. Later, she attended Webster University to complete her Master of Arts degree in Human Resources Development. Her love for God lead her to attend the Covenant Bible Seminary to achieve her Master of Divinity degree. Shirley was a faithful member of Grace Gospel Worship Service on JBLM for many years. While attending Grace Gospel she taught Sunday School and was an instrumental part of the Religious Education Department. Shirley was an educator at heart as well as kind and thoughtful. She always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small. She is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate with assurance that she is at peace with her creator. Shirley Turner is survived by her daughter, Candace Turner and her siblings Helen (Larry) Moore, Dennis (Gladys) Shaw, Tammie (Smitty) Smith, Annette Travis, Lawrence Shaw, and Cynthia (David) Walker. In addition to a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on November 9, 2019 at 10am. Aspen Chapel at Mountain View Memorial Park, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Final resting place, Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA. Remembrances may be shared at www.mountainviewtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 8, 2019