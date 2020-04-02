|
Shirley Klein Corliss Shirley Klein Corliss passed away peacefully on March 25, in Puyallup. She was born on January 1, 1937, in Port Orchard, Washington to William Fredrick Klein and Josephine Boy Klein. Her parents moved to Port Orchard from Chicago, Illinois with Shirley's 4 older siblings in 1934. William was a steel industry professional at the Bremerton Naval Shipyard. Shirley was proud of her family's German heritage and of being the only family member born in Washington. After graduating from South Kitsap High School, she worked as a seamstress for Hillis Bridal Shop in Seattle, commuting by ferry to work. She met her future husband, Joe Eben Corliss, an Optometrist in Puyallup and they married on February 7, 1959. Shirley and Joe settled into their first home on Lake Killarney and began raising their 3 young sons. In 1970, they built a house on Lake Tapps, where Shirley resided until her death. Shirley had a lifelong love of landscape gardening and maintained her yard to perfection. She was well versed in the PNW varieties of trees, plants, stones and woods and incorporated her favorites into the interior and exterior design of her home. As a young mother, the accomplished seamstress proudly made clothes for her family. Shirley's holiday packages and bows were exquisite. Her talents at home extended to the kitchen where dinner rolls, homemade caramels and cookies were family favorites. Throughout her life, Shirley collected silver pieces for her well-set dinner table. For many years she held season tickets to the Fifth Avenue Theater in Seattle and attended those shows with her circle of close girlfriends. In 2003, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Joe. She is survived by her sister, Josephine Emery, her three sons, Michael J Corliss (Lauri), Gregory J Corliss, Robert W Corliss (Beverly), eight grandchildren, Eben Corliss, Sydney McColl, Jillian Corliss, Gretchen Corliss, Jack Corliss, Coleman Corliss, Spencer Corliss, Gage Corliss and a beloved canine companion, Duffy.
