Shirley Lancaster Lothrop Shirley Lancaster Lothrop was born in Seattle, WA on 08/11/33. She went home to be with her Lord & Savior on 12/08/19. She grew up in Seattle and attended the University of Washington where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. Shirley married Richard Lothrop on 10/10/1954. She had four children, Linda, Scott, Todd and Bret, twelve grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She loved gardening and was the family historian, gardener, and photographer. Shirley was a member of numerous clubs, loved the Presbyterian Church and had many friends. She was preceded in death by husband Richard and daughter Linda. Please visit the online guest registry book at www.havenrest.com to share memories of Shirley.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 15, 2019