Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Lothrop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Lancaster Lothrop

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Lancaster Lothrop Obituary
Shirley Lancaster Lothrop Shirley Lancaster Lothrop was born in Seattle, WA on 08/11/33. She went home to be with her Lord & Savior on 12/08/19. She grew up in Seattle and attended the University of Washington where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. Shirley married Richard Lothrop on 10/10/1954. She had four children, Linda, Scott, Todd and Bret, twelve grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She loved gardening and was the family historian, gardener, and photographer. Shirley was a member of numerous clubs, loved the Presbyterian Church and had many friends. She was preceded in death by husband Richard and daughter Linda. Please visit the online guest registry book at www.havenrest.com to share memories of Shirley.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -