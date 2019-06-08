|
Shirley Mack Shirley Mack was born August 29, 1934 to Henry and Bess Farmer in London, England. She passed away at her home in Puyallup, Washington on May 3, 2019. Shirley is survived by her (long time seperated) husband, John, two daughters: Karen and Tracey, and their husbands Ken and Ron; her grandchildren; Kristen, Karie, Kaylee, Ben, Katie, and Andrew; and great-grandchildren, Amaiyah, Jayden, and Averie. Shirley will be remembered by her fun, loving personality and her passion for her family, animals, and a good cup of English tea. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and the many lives she touched. Memorial on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019, at 2:45 pm at Willow Gardens in Puyallup.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 8, 2019