Shirley Madden Feb. 22nd, 1925 - Jan. 6th, 2020 Our beloved Mom, Shirley J Madden has passed away. She was born and raised in Denver, CO. and later moved to Tacoma where she met and married Bill Madden in 1947. Together they raised 4 rambunctious boys. A vigor for life, a vibrant personality, and loved by many, she will be sorely missed. Preceded in Death by her parents William and Nora Fitpold, Husband Bill Madden and her Son Michael Madden. Shirley is survived by Sons Pat, Tim, and Tom and their wives along with 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and many beloved relatives and friends. Memorial service will be held St Theresa's Catholic Church 10 am- Saturday January 25th, 3939 SW 331st Federal Way. In lieu of flowers, Donations can he made to Franciscan hospice.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 12, 2020