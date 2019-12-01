|
Shirley Olive Shirley Jean Olive (Francis) was born July 15, 1932 in Cody, Wyoming and passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. She moved to Milton, Washington at the age of 10. She graduated Fife High School in 1950 and later Pacific Lutheran College. She taught 2nd and 4th grades at Milton Elementary School for 25 years. She married Donald Olive, the love of her life, in 1952 and is survived by their three children, Donnell Allan, Diane Mulvaney (John) and Dale Olive, 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She loved to travel, paint, take walks and just be busy. She was always eager to lend a hand, no matter the task. She will be forever missed by her cherished family and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, December 7th at the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church located at 2306 Milton Way, Milton, WA 98354
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 1, 2019