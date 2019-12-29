|
Shirley Robbins Shirley Elissa Robbins, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019 at the Franciscan Hospice House, University Place, WA. Shirley just celebrated her 78th birthday. She was born in Kelso, WA on November 27, 1941 to Roy J and Rachel Truex. She lived the majority of her life in Lakewood, WA. Shirley was a Hair Stylist for many years before becoming a Dental Lab Technician working for Burkhart's Dental Labs. She was a beautiful artist specializing in oils and watercolors painting mostly landscapes, animals and flowers. Her paintings brought out her personality, humor and creativeness. She was active at the Lakewood Senior Citizens Center, teaching art classes off and on throughout the years. Shirley and her husband John lived in Yuma in the winter for many years and recently decided to remain in Lakewood for the rest of their retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Rachel Truex, late husband Jim Morris, sister, Losia Spaulding, brother-in-law Daniel Spaulding Sr., nephew Daniel Spaulding Jr., niece Tammie Spaulding Aase, and brother-in-law James Bartolus. She is survived by her loving husband, John Robbins, sister, Ruth Bartolus of Longview, WA and sister, Barbara Williams (Mark) of Gig Harbor, WA and numerous nieces and nephews. A gathering of friends and family will be held at Mountain View Cemetery on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. Donations may be made to the Franciscan Hospice House, University Place, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 29, 2019