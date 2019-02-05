|
|
Shirley Rosa Kennedy 1/4/1954 - 2/1/2019 You stayed for us and now we have to let you go. We love you and you will forever be in our hearts. Survived by husband Melvin; your loving children Michelle, Michael, Nichole' and Christina; grandchildren Nichole, Jory, Kylieanah, Tristan, Chase, Dalton and Madden; and great grandchild Anakin. Viewing will be Wednesday & Thursday from 4-8 pm at Mountain View. Funeral Services will be Friday, February 8 in the Aspen Chapel at 1 pm in Mountain View.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 5, 2019