Shirley Schaefer

Shirley Schaefer Obituary
Shirley Alice (Kling) Schaefer Aug. 2, 1934 - March 3, 2020 Shirley A. (Kling) Schaefer, age 85, born in Sequim, Washington on August 2, 1934, died peacefully on Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020, in Graham, Washington. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard J. Schaefer. She is survived by daughters Karen, Sandra and Janette, and their spouses and families, including her 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She is dearly loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed. In celebration of her life, a memorial service will be held on Saturday April 18, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., at Cedar Springs Community Church, 25713 - 70th Ave. E., Graham, WA 98338.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 11, 2020
