Shirley Slade Shirley Slade went to rest in God's garden October 2, 2019. She was born January 8, 1932 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She attended St. Catherine's Catholic School in West Allis, Wisconsin, and Clover Park High School in Lakewood, Washington. She worked in food service at Ft. Lewis Ordinance Base, Tacoma Livestock Market, and then her lifetime, as head cook at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner at Holy Disciples Church. Her faith was an inspiration to many as each and every day of her life she would demonstrate loving acts of kindness, service, and giving selflessly. She was a devoted mother to Bonnie Westmark, grandma to Rodney (Heather) Croston, and great grandma to Alden Croston. Her happiest times were those spent with her family. She loved playing board games, sailing on Rodney's boat, staying on the mountain, seeing the snow fall, watching old British movies, cooking, baking, and going out to eat - especially dessert. She loved long drives, riding ferries, watching the birds in her birdbath, and the hummingbirds at her feeder. Her favorite moments as a great grandma were picking Alden up from Holy Rosary School each day, and watching him sing in the choir at St. Charles Borromeo School. She was the grandma who set up home-made stick teepees in the backyard, and spent hours on her bed with Rodney as he set out all her jewelry, pretending they were Huckleberry Finn on a sail for lost treasures. She was the mother who provided a constant source of unconditional love, strength, and humor. She was room mother, best friend, companion, and role model, always seeing and pointing out the good in others and our world. Her home was always filled with the scent of something delicious cooking on the stove and baking in the oven. She usually had a fire in the fireplace, candles burning, and fresh, warm, chocolate chip cookies in the cookie jar. Her home was a sanctuary filled with love and chocolate chip banana bread for all who entered. "You may have tangible wealth untold; Caskets of jewels and coffers of gold, Richer than I you will never be- I had a mother who read to me." Her service will be October 10th at 10:00am. Holy Disciples Catholic Church. All are invited to attend.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 6, 2019