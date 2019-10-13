|
Shirley Swayze Dearth Shirley Joan Swayze Dearth, 94, a longtime Gig Harbor resident and businesswoman, died Oct. 6, 2019. She was born Nov. 20, 1924 in Tacoma, Wash., the eldest of five children to Thomas Swayze, Sr. and Frances Goehring Swayze. Shirley graduated from Stadium High School in 1942 and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and drama from Colorado State College of Education, Greeley, in 1946. She was a member of Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority. Following two years of teaching high school in Toppenish, Wash., she enrolled at Columbia University in New York City, where she was awarded a master's degree in speech and drama in 1950. It was at Columbia that she met W. Harry Dearth of Lawrence, Mass., whom she married in 1949. They resided in Tacoma until 1956 and then for the next 13 years in Portland, Ore. In 1969, they relocated to Gig Harbor, where they began a long and successful career in the bookselling businessfirst as owners and operators of Mostly Books for 27 years and later for several more years with No Dearth of Books. Shirley was active in numerous local business and civic organizations, including the Downtown Association of Gig Harbor Lady Merchants, Peninsula United Music Association, American Association of University Women, and PEO, a philanthropic organization supporting education for women. She was also a longtime member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Gig Harbor. Shirley was well known and will be remembered for her gentle kindness, civic mindedness and steadfast loyalty to family and friends. She is survived by daughters Karen (Jack) Merry, Gig Harbor, and Robin Holtz (Doug Petre), Kirkland, Wash.; son David Dearth (Kathy Dobler), Gig Harbor; grandchildren Nick Jordan, Blaine, Wash., Adrian Merry, Gig Harbor, Zachary Holtz, Santa Rosa, Calif., Thomas Merry, North Bend, Wash., Taylor Holtz, Shady Side, Md., Luke Holtz, Lake Forest Park, Wash., Katie Dearth, Gig Harbor, and David Dearth, Gig Harbor; sister Sue Rector, Indianapolis, Ind.; brother George (Judy) Swayze, Wilsonville, Ore., 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law Marliss Swayze, Gig Harbor, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Frances Swayze, Sr.; Harry, her husband of 69 years; and siblings Thomas Swayze, Jr. and Gretchen Swayze Wilbert. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. John's Episcopal Church in Gig Harbor, with a reception to follow at the home of David Dearth and Kathy Dobler in Gig Harbor. Remembrances may be made to the Gig Harbor Lions Endowment Fund.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 13, 2019