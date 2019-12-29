|
Shirley Wax 12/24/1920 -12/24/2019 Shirley Francis Wax, born December 24, 1920 died on December 24, 2019. Loving wife of Jay (Udie) Wax. Shirley was born in Chicago, Illinois to Dora and Herman Willens. The family moved to Los Angeles in 1939. She initially worked in her parents' grocery store and then she worked for Hughes Aircraft during World War II. Shirley met Jay when he returned from the war. They settled in Jay's home town of Seattle. Soon after, they moved to Tacoma where Jay established Northwest Pipe and Salvage. Shirley and Jay had a loving marriage that lasted 54 years until he passed away in 2000. Shirley's life revolved around her husband and three children; Mike Wax (Sue), Judie Hansford (Steve), and Barbara Farber (Jeff) and 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She spent her time volunteering for Hadassah, Temple Beth El Sisterhood, Mary Bridge Children's Hospital, Oakbrook Country Club, and activities that involved her three children. Shirley enjoyed traveling, volunteering, mahjong, bridge, and playing with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her view of the world was that everyone should be kind to one another and she tried to instill this in her family for 99 years. Donations in her memory can be made to Hadassah, 5975 S. 12th Street, Tacoma, WA 98465, Mary Bridge Children's Hospital, 317 Martin Luther King Way Jr., Tacoma, WA 98403 or a . Graveside service was held on Friday December 27, 2019 at Home of Peace Cemetery, Lakewood, WA. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 29, 2019