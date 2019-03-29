Home

Shirley Winebrenner

Shirley Winebrenner Obituary
Shirley Winebrenner December 4th 1938 - March 15th 2019. Shirley Winebrenner former resident of Federal Way, Orting and Auburn died on March 15th 2019 in Mukilteo WA where she had just moved with her husband James. She was born December 4th 1938 in Kimberly Canada, the 2nd of 4 children to Apolonia and Wilfred Jacobs. Shirley married James Winebrenner on November 28 1958. Together they had two children. Shirley retired from the Federal Way School District. Shirley is survived by her husband James Winebrenner; two children, son Dale Winebrenner of Mukilteo, WA; daughter Laurie Levie of Little Rock, AR; brother Mike Jacobs; sister Rosemary Audet; 2 grandson; 2 granddaughters and 3 great grandsons. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Leona Jacobs. Urn committal will be 10:15 AM Friday April 5th at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 29, 2019
