Sigurd John Wingard Jr. 1925 - 2019 Sigurd John Wingard, Jr., beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on July 27, 2019. He was born on 18 April 1925 to Edna and Sigurd Wingard, Sr., in Burley, Washington. Sigurd's love of God and family was evident in his life. He always asked how he could help someone. In the past he was active in his church Community of Christ in Arizona and DuPont and during the past two years attended Champions Centre in Tacoma. Sig loved adventure, so during a High School summer he hitchhiked from Tacoma with a buddy to see the Empire State Building in New York City. In 1947 Sig won the airplane race that was held when Sea-Tac Airport opened. Sigurd is shown in the photo with the Blaze of Noon airplane and the trophy he received for winning the pylon race. He is an Air Force veteran having received pilot training to enter WWII in 1944-45. He also served in the Korean War and earned the Bronze Star when he served in Vietnam where he flew a forward air control airplane. He also flew planes that ranged from the P-51 Mustang to the F-4 Phantom Jet. His hobbies included traveling, woodcarving, collecting model cars, chess club, gardening, boating, camping, photography, and flying. He was an active learner taking classes at the local community college. He had a terrific sense of humor. He is preceded in death by his infant son, Roger, his parents, brothers Gordon and David, his wife, mother of his children, Bernice (Asp), his wife Eleanor (McNabb), and his wife Alyce (Gierhart). Sigurd devoted his life to the health and happiness of others especially his 6 children, 20 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to many family and friends, Sigurd will be dearly missed and is survived by his sisters Elsie Wingard McKee, Evelyn Asp McDonald, Diane Asp, brother Wesley Wingard, by his 4 daughters, Sandra Thompson, Linda Hole (Rick), Susan (Craig), Gale Packer (Jim), 2 sons, John Wingard, Peter Wingard (Teresa), step-sons Mike McNabb (Laura), Jeff McNabb (Jeffrey), Brian Gierhart; step-daughters Tracey McNabb, Brenda Gierhart, and Beth Gierhart; grandchildren, Malinda, Christina (Luke), Joshua, Dea, Dan (Bobbi), Stephanie (Max), Lindsey (Conor), Amanda, Jolene (Jon), Tera (John), Ciara (Josh), and Jared (Mayce); great-grandchildren, Heather (Ben), Cameron (Maria), Henry, Mariel, Logan, Ben, Madison, Dustin, Cadence, Alexus, Bryce, Michelle, Autumn, Bethany, Jamin, Joshua, Adam, Madison, Anna, Ransom, Tennessey, Lyza and one great-great-grandchild, Boden; and several nieces and nephews. Sigurd's Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 9, at 11 AM at Champions Centre, 1819 East 72nd Street in Tacoma. The Ceremony at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th Street, Covington, will be held on Tuesday, November 12, at 3 PM, cars line up at 2:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . Please share memories and condolences at www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 13, 2019