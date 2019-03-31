|
Skelton "Doug" Tayor Dugger, Jr. Skelton "Doug" Tayor Dugger, Jr., passed away on March 18, 2019 in Spanaway, WA, after a short sudden illness with cancer. He was born on October 15, 1925 to Skelton T. Sr & Mamie Dugger of Frankfurt, IL. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years marriage to Satako (Saty Sasaki), son (& wife) Frank (& Paula), two granddaughters (& husbands) Katherine (& Jesse) Forman and Andrea (& Hugo) Lira, two great-grandchildren Enano & Adrian, with another great-granddaughter Marisol due eminently, and nephew (& wife) John (& Diane) Antonovich. He was a devoted military veteran serving in WWII, Korean and Vietnam wars. He respected others and spread his great sense of humor. He was close to and was loved by his church family. A private family burial with military honors will be on March 23. A celebration of life memorial will be held at Spanaway United Methodist Church, 135 163rd St S, Spanaway, WA, on April 6 at 11am. Additional information may be found on the Fir Lane website at: https://www.firlane.com/obituaries
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 31, 2019