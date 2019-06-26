Stace J. Overaa Stace J. Overaa passed away too soon on June 20th, 2019 in Tacoma, WA. He had just said goodbye to his parents, Chuck and Sue Overaa a year prior. Stace was born April 15, 1958. He graduated from Eatonville High School in 1979 and lived in the country most of his life. His first job was at Cable Craft where he became a machinist and the start of his lifelong passion of working with metal. He was so talented with his hands. He could build anything that he imagined. He built a big beautiful house in Roy, WA with his first wife, Tessie, who lived there until she died in 1987. He loved to restore old cars and when he did, they shined brighter than they did originally. His parents owned Fir Lane Memorial Park, so he went to work there as a Grounds Manager for many years. Then he left for a few years and worked at Intel as a Facilities Manager. Eventually he returned to Fir Lane where he was President until he died. Yet he still loved working with metal and had his business Custom Metal Turning, Milling, Welding and Repair. The immediate family that are still reeling from his death are his wife Colleen Overaa; his son Bryan Overaa and his wife Dena, their two children, Elizabeth and Wyatt; his stepson David Merchant and his wife Jannell and their son Taylor; his sister Teri Shelton and her husband Steve with their two children Lee and Julie, and Julie's son Cannon. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1PM at Fir Lane Memorial Park and Funeral Home.



