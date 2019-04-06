Home

Stacey Anne Mondeck 8/5/67- 3/22/19 Stacey was born in Tacoma, WA. She attended McCarver, Jason Lee, and she graduated in 1985 from Stadium HS. She attended WSu, TCC and served honorably in the Marine Corps. She worked at Group Health and Madigan Hospital as a medical transcriptionist. She leaves her son Nicholas Robert Mondeck, her ex husband Kirk Mondeck, sister Bette Barber, Brother Robert E Barber Jr. She was predeceased by her father Robert E Barber and by her sister Frances Barber. She loved fishing and being outdoors. Her greatest pleasure was watching her son playing his guitar. She was a loving, caring young woman who greeted everyone with a smile. She will be sorely missed by those left behind. There will be no services per her request.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 6, 2019
