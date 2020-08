Stanley E. Walter 10-23-1951 - 8-2-2020 Stanley, (68), was born in GrandIsland, NE, attended UNL and went on to be an entrepreneur computer developer and programmer, and traveled across the US. For the last 10 years, in Washington state, he courageously lived with multiple health issues. He was a good and kind person. He has now gone to meet his maker. Memorial service 11am August 29 at Christ the Redeemer church, Puyallup, WA.



