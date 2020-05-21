Stanley E. Zinovich Long time resident of Gig Harbor. Passed away peacefully on May 6th 2020. He was born in Cle Elum WA. August 6th 1931. Parents were Charles and Eva. He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict and retired from Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as a welder. He also spent many years commercial fishing out of Gig Harbor. His favorite past times were fishing, hunting, sports, Mariners baseball, watching old classic movies and listening to music, especially polka bands. He enjoyed having a beer and bump with family and friends. He will be deeply missed by everyone he left behind. He is survived by Daughter Connie Vaughn of Tacoma WA., Brother Pete Klenak of Olalla WA., Nieces Nicole Ballentyne, Danielle Klenak, great niece Blair Ballentyne, of Gig Harbor, WA. The Family would like to give a special thanks to the Caregivers: Phillip Jimmy and Mike for taking such good care of him the past several years. A celebration of his life will be held in Gig Harbor at a later time He will be put to rest at the Rosyln WA. Cemetary with his Father and Uncle. GONE FISHIN FOREVER



