Stanley Haskins Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and servant passed away peacefully February 12, 2019. Born 89 years ago in Wisconsin, he served a full career as an officer in the Army. Along the way, God led him to Germany, where he met his wife of nearly 62 years. He continued his service as a state administrator to health care professional boards and licensed the TLRC, where he and his wife ended up moving decades later. We are grateful for their loving care during the last months of his life. In retirement, he volunteered for over 20 years as an English tutor for children and adults, and served his church and community in many other ways. Ever devoted to this family, he is survived by his wife, 3 children, "adopted" daughter-in-law, Son-in-law and granddaughter. A memorial service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church in Lakewood, WA, on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 3:00 PM. Remembrances can be made to the Christ Lutheran Church memorial fund.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 17, 2019