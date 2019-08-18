|
Stanley Larsen Stanley Larsen, born December 14, 1924 in Ballard WA, passed on July 23, 2019. He was 94 years old. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carroll, his parents, Sigrid & Betsy, his sisters, Charlotte Holt and Lorraine Marshall. He is survived by his loving sister, June Rahm, and many nieces and nephews. Stanley moved from Ballard to Sumner, where he graduated from Sumner High School. He joined the Army during WWII. When he returned home he was elected Mayor of Sumner. He then moved to Alaska as captain of the fire dept. While in Alaska he met his wife, Carroll, and later they moved to CA, where he was promoted to Chief of the Woodside Fire Dept. After retirement he moved to Medford, OR. He enjoyed a full life with family and visited Sumner and family as often as possible. Stanley was a collector of paintings, coins, stamps, and many things that caught his interest. He authored books as well about his many travels and adventures. He will be greatly missed by his family who loved him dearly. A private family memorial will be held Sept 14, 2019.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 18, 2019