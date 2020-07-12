Stefanie Henshaw Stefanie Henshaw, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, passed away June 21, 2020 at 95 years old. She was born May 3, 1925 in Sevastopol, Crimea (Russia). During world war II, Stefanie was attending a USO dance club in Attersee, Austria, when she met her future husband, Norman Henshaw, who was the Officer of the Day host. He asked Stefanie to dance the Vienna waltz, and the courtship began. Norman and Stefanie were married in 1945, in Salzburg, Austria. They came to North Attleboro, MA, where Norm's family lived, and then to Tacoma, WA, in July 1946. Stefanie devoted her early married life to her family, while attending night school studying English and Citizenship. She became a naturalized citizen in 1950's. She served as a den mother to cub scouts and brownies. She was active in her children's school PTA and was awarded the Golden Acorn in 1962. Norm and Stefanie were charter members of the West End Athletic Boys' Club. After her children entered high school, Stefanie went to work at Pacific Lutheran University, then went to work at Tacoma Community College when it opened in 1967. She was the Audiovisual Tech, then Language Lab Specialist at the library. She was fluent in several languages and enjoyed helping the local and foreign students and was a mentor to many. In retirement, Norm and Stefanie traveled to many beautiful places, returning to their place of marriage of Salzburg in 1990. Stefanie also had a group of longtime girlfriends from Old Town Tacoma - the "Slavs" - who would take extensive foreign trips every 18 months. She enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge, pinochle, and a dice game she called "Nothing". She and Norm loved their beach place on Case Inlet - walking, clam digging, watching beautiful sunsets and having family picnics. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years in 2003, by her very special "foster" parents Mr. & Mrs. J.C. Haley, their children, and her girlfriends 'the Slavs". She is survived by her sons; Stephen (Susan), Douglas (Linda) and daughter Barbara; grandchildren, Stacy Henshaw, Kimberly Ellis (Roy), Stefanie Mallory (Chris), Alea Marshall (Brandon), Alex Henshaw (Sharleen); step-grandchildren, Erica Griswold (Erick), Sara Hren (Andrew), Abbey Doyel; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Emily Ellis; Colby, Lila, and Layne Marshall; James, Madeline, William and Henry Mallory; Keaton Henshaw; step-great-grandchildren, Luke and Olivia Griswold; Emmett and Raelyn Hren; and the descendants of Mom and Pop Haley's children. Private graveside services will be held. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice or your favorite charity
. Stefanie lived a long and full life. Her greatest joys in life were her family and friends.