Stephany Lynn Nixon-Ahnert Beloved mommy, daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend, Stephany Lynn Nixon-Ahnert left this world unexpectedly on July 13, 2019, into the loving arms of our heavenly Father. She was born in Tacoma, WA, on January 16, 1980 to Stephen Nixon and Leslie Jangard, and born again as a child of God in 1992. She grew up in Puyallup, WA, where she attended Maplewood, Aylen, PHS, and Puyallup Community Baptist Church. She was a dental assistant and worked the front office in finance before marrying Jesse Ahnert, then giving birth to her beloved son Axl. Stephany had a picture-perfect smile and caring personality. She was very thoughtful and paid attention to the needs and wants of others before herself, always setting her own things aside to help a friend in need. Stephany is preceded in death by her father Steve and grandfather Richard Nixon. She is survived by her loving son Axl Ahnert and his father Jesse; mother Leslie Jangard, sister Chandra Nixon, brother-in-law Benjamin Bucher, nieces Bianca, Francesca, Sophia; grandparents Alvin and Janet Jangard; grandmother Audrey Nixon; uncles Brad and David Jangard, Richard Jr. and Daniel Nixon, Duane Skaar, Gary Cline; aunts Joni Cline, Kathleen Skaar, Darnell Samuelson; loving cousins Erica & Haley, Jacob, Sarah, LeeAnne, Cole, Alec, Chad, Carli, Justin, Amanda & Olivia, Crystal, Jayme, Jay and their children, and Stephany's many friends and coworkers. Stephany's memorial will be at Mountain View Funeral Home, Lakewood, 1:00 pm in the Garden Chapel, graveside service at 2:30 pm, Pastor Andrew Oliver officiating.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 6, 2019