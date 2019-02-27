|
Stephen Hoke SFC Stephen Floyd Hoke, born Nov 26, 1946, passed away Feb 13, 2019 in Tacoma, WA. He was born in England to Glenn and Joan Hoke. A Vietnam Veteran, he proudly served 22 years in the Army. Stephen enjoyed boating, fishing, and cooking, and loved to watch cooking shows to enhance his zest for creative cooking. He also loved watching sports, especially his NY Yankees and Baltimore Ravens. Stephen has joined his mother, father and son Brian G. Hoke in heaven, and is survived by his former wife Evida Nina Hoke and beloved children Kristal (Hoke) Dowey, Jason A. Hoke and Stephen A. Hoke, and grand-daughters Briana Dowey, Amaya Hoke and Skylar Dowey. Stephen loved supporting St Jude's Children Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude's on his behalf. A memorial service will be held at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lakewood on Saturday March 2nd at 1 pm.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 27, 2019