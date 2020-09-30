Stephen Khokon Milasich

June 1, 1969 - September 17, 2020

Estes Park, Colorado - Stephen was born on June 1, 1969, in Calcutta, West Bengal, India, and passed on September 17, 2020, when he was struck by a van while bicycling with a friend.

Stephen came to our family as an adopted son on Valentine's Day of 1982 at the age of 13. Being very bright and athletic, with a great sense of humor, he quickly acclimated to life in a big family. He attended St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School, Truman, Bellarmine, and graduated from Wilson High School in 1992. After graduation, he went to work as a prep cook for a large concessionaire for the national park service, and was transferred to many locations including Big Sky, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon. He loved animals and the outdoors and enjoyed the opportunity to hike and snowboard in the mountains and ride his bike on his days off. He finally settled in Estes Park, Colorado, where he was living at the time of his passing.

Stephen is survived by his adoptive parents, Michael and Joan Milasich, siblings Daya Rupert of Spokane; Michael Milasich (Julie), Kathryn Brown (Ryan), Lindsay Brown (Bill), Luke Milasich (LeAnna), Joel Milasich (Rachael), Priscilla and Sashikala Milasich; nephew Ian Brown, and nieces Ivy Brown, Gabriella and Mila Brown, Naomi Milasich and Isabelle Milasich. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Joseph and Gloria Campeau, and Lucretia Milasich.

A private family service will be held at Calvary Cemetery on Thursday, October 1 at 3:30pm. Stephen had faced many daunting challenges in his life, but we are grateful that he was able to face them with tenacity and humor, and in the end, faith. Rest in peace, son.





