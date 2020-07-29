Sterling Macdonald Sterling E. "Bud" MacDonald, born Nov. 8th 1926 in Tacoma WA, passed away June 27, 2020. Bud and his wife Joan celebrated 71 years of marriage. He spent most of his life in Tacoma. In 1944 Bud joined the US Navy and was helmsman on carrier USS Saratoga. After the war he attended the College of Puget Sound and was a member of Sigma Chi. He received a BA degree in business administration. After graduating, he started his own company, Statewide Builders. Bud enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and was an avid golfer. Being a snowbird, he and Joan enjoyed many seasons in So. California. He was a member of many organizations, including the Shriners, the Mason's, and the Tacoma Elks Lodge. He was predeceased by his parents Sterling B. and Louise MacDonald, a sister June Serlin, and a niece Lynne Karlin. Surviving family include his wife Joan, sons Gary MacDonald, Jeff (Gina) MacDonald, daughter Jan (Gary) Hamilton, a grandson Zachary (Alyssa) MacDonald, great granddaughter Katelyn Schaffner, niece Diane Serlin and nephew Mark Serlin. A small memorial service for the immediate family will take place July 30, 2020 at Mt View Funeral Home.



