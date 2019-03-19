Home

Steve Maritakis Was born on May 18, 1932 to George and Katherine Maritakis and passed on March 13, 2019. He spent most of his life in Tacoma. He attended San Jose State College, then spent 4 years in the Air Force. He was an avid fisherman and loved to travel. He never married nor had any children, but his sister's Mary Ann Matherne's children were like his own. He will be missed always. Funeral will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Wednesday March 20th at 11:00am.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 19, 2019
