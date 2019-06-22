|
Steven Alan Rasmussen Steven Alan Rasmussen, 64, Puyallup, died Sunday, June 16th, 2019, unexpectedly but peacefully at his home while watching golf. Steve was born November 16th, 1954, in Tacoma, Washington and was a lifelong Tacoma-Puyallup resident. Steve graduated from Puyallup High School in 1973. He spent the last nine years working in the IT department at Chief Leschi Schools in Puyallup. He is survived by his daughters, Kristin Weeks (Brandon) and Sarah Rasmussen; granddaughter, Kylie Weeks and grandson, Caden Weeks; mother, Jayne Corman (Douglas); father, Harry Rasmussen (Lois); two sisters, Karen Overby (Kris) and Connie Looker (Dan); brother, Mike Rasmussen (Kelly); and many other brothers and sisters, as well as lifelong friend, Janet Abbott. His family and friends are going to miss him deeply. A memorial will be held 2:00pm, Wednesday, July 10th, at: Chief Leschi Schools 5625 52nd St E Puyallup, WA 98371
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 22, 2019