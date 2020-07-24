Steven Alan Thomas January 21st, 1964 July 14th, 2020 Steve was born in St. Ignace, MI, to Alta (Schlehuber) Thomas and Leonard Thomas Jr (Cookie), who have proceeded him in death. After high school, Steve joined the Army where he was in transportation for over 10 years before being honorably discharged. While he was stationed in Fort Carson, CO, he met Lynn, who would later become the love of his life. While he was in the military, he traveled to Panama, Germany, and Fort Lewis. Upon leaving the military, he and Lynn decided to settle down in Tacoma, WA. Steve continued in the transportation industry, working for several different companies before medically retiring from Old Dominion Trucking Company. Steve had a great sense of humor and loved a good joke. He also loved to occasionally pull a prank on people. He was bigger than life, loved his family and his friends. He could always be counted on to help others out when needed. Steve is survived by Lynn, his wife, and his two children: Kathy, aged 23, and Max, aged 19. He is also survived by three brothers, Randy (Linda) Thomas, Tucker (Blanche) Thomas, and Gary (Mickie) Thomas; and two sisters, Donna Nichols, and Janice (Lynn) Rickley; two sisters-in-laws, Mary Jo (Kevin) Harkness, and Tracey Wirth, and one brother-in-law, Stephen Marshall. He had numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private church service, but there will be a gathering at the Thomas residence on 31 July, from 12-5pm. Please ensure you bring a mask to wear. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made online at ttps://secure.seattlecca.org/
or may be sent to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, PO Box 24385, Seattle, WA 98124-0385.