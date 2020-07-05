Steven Aspden Steven Keith Aspden passed away from complications related to lung disease on June 16, 2020 in Chandler, Arizona. He was born December 9, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah to parents Lyall Gillard Aspden and Harry Keith Aspden. The family would move from Utah and he would be raised in the north end of Tacoma, Washington graduating in 1962 from Wilson High School. From there he would attend Western Washington University where he would major in education and meet the love of his life Charlotte Burnett. Mr. Aspden would marry Charlotte and spend nearly 56 years together. They would have one son (Craig Aspden) and daughter in law (Michelle DiVitto Aspden) and two grandchildren. (Stephanie Aspden and Max Aspden). Steve devoted his professional life to the education of young minds. An avid and dedicated teacher, coach, and administrator Mr. Aspden spent time teaching in Orange County, California, however, the vast majority of his career was spent as a teacher, vice-principal, and principal in the Peninsula School District. Steve was passionate about working with all students, but perhaps even more than others, he looked out for the child who might otherwise be left behind. A loving father, husband, and friend Steve would have wanted to postpone services until it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-coach-and-educator-steve-aspden