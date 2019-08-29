|
Steven L. Brown Steven Louis Brown born February 21, 1950 at St. Joseph Hospital, Tacoma, WA, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Harrison Memorial Hospital, Bremerton, WA. Steve was a long time resident of Gig Harbor, graduating from Peninsula High School in 1968. Steve married Leonila, the love of his life, on November 13, 2010, in Port Orchard, WA. They settled in Bremerton, where Steve worked as a marine pipe fitter at U.S. Naval Shipyard Kitsap, retiring in June of 2017. Steve was preceded in death by his mother, M. Louise Dieringer Brown, and father, Robert M. Brown. Steve is survived by his wife, Leonila; brother Mike Brown of Gig Harbor; brother Rick Brown of Vancouver, WA; sister Janet Brown of Vaughn, WA; and numerous extended family members and friends. A Celebration of Life for Steve will be held on September 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Fairfield Inn & Suites/Marriott, 239 4th St., Bremerton, WA 98337.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 29, 2019