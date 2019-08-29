Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Brown Obituary
Steven L. Brown Steven Louis Brown born February 21, 1950 at St. Joseph Hospital, Tacoma, WA, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Harrison Memorial Hospital, Bremerton, WA. Steve was a long time resident of Gig Harbor, graduating from Peninsula High School in 1968. Steve married Leonila, the love of his life, on November 13, 2010, in Port Orchard, WA. They settled in Bremerton, where Steve worked as a marine pipe fitter at U.S. Naval Shipyard Kitsap, retiring in June of 2017. Steve was preceded in death by his mother, M. Louise Dieringer Brown, and father, Robert M. Brown. Steve is survived by his wife, Leonila; brother Mike Brown of Gig Harbor; brother Rick Brown of Vancouver, WA; sister Janet Brown of Vaughn, WA; and numerous extended family members and friends. A Celebration of Life for Steve will be held on September 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Fairfield Inn & Suites/Marriott, 239 4th St., Bremerton, WA 98337.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.