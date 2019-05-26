Steven D. Swanson August 26, 1947 - May 1, 2019 Steven D. Swanson: beloved father, son, brother, uncle and great uncle, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019 at age 71. Born in Tacoma to Rodney and Jane Swanson, he was raised in Fircrest, WA and graduated from Curtis High School in 1965. He attended the University of Puget Sound where he was a member of Sigma Nu and played college football. Steve was a gifted salesman whose career in car sales spanned over 35 years. He loved his family and friends with all his heart; he was always there to help. He was a proud father who raised his only son, Travis. A top athlete in high school, he was inducted into the Curtis High Sports Hall of Fame. Steven loved hunting, fishing, hiking, running, gardening and his beloved dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Mitchell Swanson. He is survived by son Travis, sister Mary Ann Swanson, niece and nephews, and his girlfriend Nikki Singh and her son Jayden. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Environmental Services Building at Chambers Bay, 9850-64th St. W., University Place on June 22, 2019 at @ 2pm. All who knew and loved him are welcome to attend.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 26, 2019