Steven Geffre Steven James Geffre was born on March 16th, 1954, and was taken too soon, leaving this world unexpectedly on March 31st, 2020. Steven had a deep love for the outdoors, especially fishing, and Seattle sports. He was a dedicated member of AA, and Steven made devoting time to helping others a priority. Steven is survived by his two daughters, Shannon and Amber, beloved grandchildren Quinn (10) and Kendall (6), his siblings Mary, Karen, Michael, Mark, Connie, Geralyn, Danny, Francis, and Randy, and his friend and business partner Vicki. Steven joins his father Baldwin, mother Rita, and brother Bob, to (as he always said) dance with Jesus. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date when it's safe for family and friends to travel and gather together.

