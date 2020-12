Or Copy this URL to Share

Steven Karnos

February 27, 1944 - November 22, 2020

Lakebay, Washington - Steve passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, 2020 at St. Anthony's hospital. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Karnos and his closest friends, Carl, Jack, Paul, Mike and David. He will truly be missed.





