Steven Michael Kevlin Steven Michael Kevlin was born November 26, 1958 and was taken from us far too soon on April 2, 2019. He was kind hearted, selfless, and fiercely loyal, with a wonderful sense of humor. Those who knew him saw a strong and determined man. Those lucky enough to know him well also saw the caring and gentle soul within. He was born in Neptune, NJ to parents Steven George and MaryJane Kevlin. He was a member of the Bricktown High wrestling team. After graduation, he enlisted in the Army and served for 14 years as an armored tank crewman with tours in Germany, Korea, and Ft Lewis. After earning a BA from UW, he spent the next 28 years employed by Tacoma Public Schools. He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda; stepson Josh Grbich (Jennifer) and granddaughters Maddy and Makayla of Puyallup; stepson Mike Grbich (Mawganne) of Seattle; in-laws Walter and Polly Daschofsky of Tacoma. He is also survived by his father and stepmother Steven G. and Kathleen Kevlin of Berlin, MD; sister Cynthia Avery and brother Christopher Kevlin (Suzanne) of Ruckersville, VA; sister Jennifer Companion (Derek) of Charlotte, VT, and their families. Steve was preceded in death by his mother and daughter, MJ Kevlin. Steve was a voracious reader, Sumner FOL volunteer, passionate NY Giants fan, golf enthusiast, backyard farmer, and ocean lover...whether enjoying his current Ocean Shores cabin or the Jersey shore of his youth. We love him and miss him more than words can ever say. We will keep him close in our hearts and take him along in every future moment. He was so good to us and loved us so well.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 28, 2019