Steven Nelson Steven James Nelson was born in Lakewood, WA on Nov. 29, 1963 and went home to Jesus on April 16, 2020. He was a loving father, son and brother who left this world way too soon. He is survived by his children Cody and Kiersten Nelson, parents Chuck and Pam Nelson, brothers Brian and Mark Nelson and grandmother Julia Engelhart. His favorite passions and joy of life were watching Cody ride motocross, watching Kiersten ride horses and fishing the rivers in the PNW with his buddies. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Fish on Steve...

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 29, 2020.
