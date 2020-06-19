Steven Perry On Saturday, June 13, 2020 Steven E. Perry a loving husband and father of six children passed away at the age of 71. Steven leaves behind his wife Jeanette. His six children Tyra, Stephanie, Karen, Ronald, Patricia and Antione, also 13 grand children and 3 great grandchildren. Service Information: June 30, 2020 at Mountain View Funeral Home, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 at 1:00pm.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 19, 2020.