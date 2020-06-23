Steven Sheppard On Friday, May 29th, 2020, Steven Sheppard, loving father and grandfather, and brother, passed away the age of 71. Steven was born on April 2, 1949 in Artesia, California, to James and Wanda Sheppard. He worked in the family construction business until June 1983 when he joined the City of Puyallup. Steven retired in 2016 where he continued to live in Puyallup. Steven is survived by his son, Donovan Sheppard and his wife Brianna, and their two children, Brennan and Morgann, and son Ryan Sheppard. He has two surviving brothers Jim and his wife Jan of Los Angeles, and Don and his wife Ruth of Auburn, Wa. Steven is also survived by the mother of his children, Liz Irwin of Lakewood, Wa. Steven was loved by his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



