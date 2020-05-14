Steven Tisch
Steven Tisch Steven Ray Tisch of Graham, WA, age 67, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 in hospice care, after being visited by family and with his loving cat Gizmo by his side. Steven is survived by his children Laurel, Brian, Andrew and Emily; grandchildren Kaitlyn, Madison, Mackenzie, Avaa and Jacob; siblings Sharon and Larry; father Ray Tisch along with numerous other relatives. He was preceded by wife Rebecca in 2015. Steven was born on April 13, 1953 in Tacoma, WA, spent a majority of his life in the Puget Sound area, attended Wilson HS in Tacoma and settled back down in the Puyallup/Graham area. While raising 4 children with his wife of over 40 years Rebecca, he worked a long career at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, WA. During his career he traveled and worked at many shipyards around the United States and even a few trips abroad to Japan where he enjoyed meeting people and learning new cultures. In his spare time Steven enjoyed spending time with family, trips to the beach, flying kites and getting together with friends. As a kite enthusiast, he truly enjoyed sharing his love of kites with new people at beach, parks and kite festivals world wide. He is loved and will be missed by many. A memorial service will not be held at this time due to current COVID-19 restrictions.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 14, 2020.
