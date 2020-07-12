1/
Steven Young
Steven Young Steven Wayne Young, 73, of Tacoma, WA, died of natural causes on 6/9/2020. He was born in Evansville, IN on 9/5/46. In 1968 Steve joined the Tacoma Police Department, starting his career as patrolman. He soon earned the rank of detective and served in that role for the remainder of his 35-year career. After retirement, he loved to tell people that he was, 'now paid to stay home!' Steve's hobbies included trains, obscure trivia, computers, numbers, and being as stubborn as hell. Steve leaves behind his loving wife, Patricia; two children from his first marriage, Judith Clarambeau (Judd) and Steven Young (Jennifer); two stepsons, Bill Evans (Tiffany) and Tom Evans (Karie); grandchildren Garrett and Colin Hayes, Conor and Ema Young; and Raymond Evans; siblings Keith Young and Hollie Copeland; Bruce and Jeanne Bender; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Stacey. Memorial to take place next year.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

