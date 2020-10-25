Stewart Crook

April 2, 1933 - October 17, 2020

Sumner, Washington - Stewart Richard Crook, age 87, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in his home in Sumner, Washington. Preceded in death by his father Richard, mother Linnea, and son Daniel. Stewart was born on April 2, 1933 in Olympia Washington. Stewart and his family moved to South Bend, Washington at the age of 9 years old and he graduated from South Bend High School. After High School he attended the University of Washington where he started 27 games for the Husky Football team. In 1954 he was selected as Captain of the team. After his time at the UW he returned to South Bend and worked for Bayview Lumber. At the urging of a mentor he completed his Degree in Education at Central Washington University and went on to get his Masters in School Administration. He taught PE and coached wrestling and football at Sumner High School. Stewart finished out his career as principle of Sumner Jr. High. Stewart loved hunting, fishing, classic cars, and collectibles. He had an uncanny ability to fix just about anything he came across. Stewart was a hard worker, family man, and good friend and mentor to those who had the opportunity to cross his path and will be deeply missed. Survived by his sons, Daryl and Douglas (LouAnn); grandsons Daniel, Adam, and Aaron; sister Margaret (Richard); niece and nephew Elizabeth and Stephen (Shannon); great niece Melissa; great Nephews Michael and Lucas and grand nephew and niece, Caiden & Lily. In 2019 he learned he has a daughter Chris (Phil), two grandsons Jesse (Kimberly) and Joshua (Jessica) and two great granddaughters Hailea and Willow. Services will be held October 30, 2020 at Sumner Voiles Funeral Chapel in Sumner, Washington. Public may pay their respects between 9:00 am to noon and/or at the Sumner Cemetery at 1:30 pm. A private funeral service will be held between noon and 1:00 pm. In leu of flowers donations can be made to South Bend High School Football where his love for the game started. Attention: Athletic Director Jon Schray, 400 East 1st Street, South Bend, WA 98586.





