Stuart Russell Weller, age 31, died on May 4th, 2020 at his home in Federal Way, WA. Stuart was born on August 2, 1988 to Randal and Barbara Weller (Patterson) in Des Moines, WA. His family later moved to Puyallup, WA where Stuart graduated from Puyallup High School in 2006. Stuart's love for music, and especially rap music is how he will always be remembered. He could freestyle at a moment's notice and even won a local freestyle event at Summer Jam. His dream was to become a famous rapper; he even got the chance to rap for one of his all time favorites, Snoop Dogg. Through his music, Stuart became known as Blind Rage, a Puyallup legend and put out several CD's. At the time of his death, Stuart was employed by the Auburn School District as a braillist, helping younger blind students have access to Braille for their studies. He was extremely proud of this work. Stuart is survived by his parents, brother Jacob, sisters Amanda and Emily (Cockle), brother-in-law Jordan and nephew Hudson, step-father Bruce Patterson, his grandparents Bea Murphy, Ron and Rae Weller as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that loved him fiercely and will miss him forever. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Washington State School for the Blind thru the Pacific Foundation for Blind Children, 2214 East 13th St., Vancouver, WA 98662.

