Stuart Townsend "DJ Minus" Stuart Townsend of Puyallup passed away February 15 after a fierce battle with multiple medical complications. He was born in Puyallup August 20, 1980 and attended Puyallup schools. Stuart worked as an apprentice carpenter in his earlier life, but was more well-known in the Tacoma music community as DJ Minus. His appearances at various venues were well-received, and it was obvious that he had found his calling in that endeavor. Stuart was a tenacious fighter, his resiliency in battling his medical conditions were an inspiration and the knowledge of his many medical procedures, and the critiques and praises thereof were the source of admiration by many. He is survived by the love of his life, Cara Frank and daughter Scarlett, sister Jill (Ryan) Michel, mother Wendy Carrico, father Jeff (Lorrie) Townsend and numerous extended family members. Stuart was especially thankful for the support of his lifelong friend Alex Shatz and his uncle, Duane Weber. At his request, there will be no services. A celebration of his life will be held at The Swiss on Friday, April 17 at 7:00. All are welcome to celebrate! The family would like to thank Northwest Kidney Center's Fife office for their care; and remembrances to them in Stuart's name are welcome at www.nwkidney.org/donate/
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 26, 2020